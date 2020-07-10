All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT

1329 East Spring Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1329 East Spring Meadow Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
FREE RENT THROUGH 10/31! November rent and security deposit due at lease signing. . End of group THS ready to move in! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The 2 bedrooms are large and one has own access to full bath. Tons of storage space. Fenced rear yard. Also you have access to the POOL - CLUBHOUSE - TENNIS COURT! Professionally managed! Pets okay case by case!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have any available units?
1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have?
Some of 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT offer parking?
No, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT has a pool.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College