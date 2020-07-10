1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

FREE RENT THROUGH 10/31! November rent and security deposit due at lease signing. . End of group THS ready to move in! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The 2 bedrooms are large and one has own access to full bath. Tons of storage space. Fenced rear yard. Also you have access to the POOL - CLUBHOUSE - TENNIS COURT! Professionally managed! Pets okay case by case!