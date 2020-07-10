FREE RENT THROUGH 10/31! November rent and security deposit due at lease signing. . End of group THS ready to move in! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The 2 bedrooms are large and one has own access to full bath. Tons of storage space. Fenced rear yard. Also you have access to the POOL - CLUBHOUSE - TENNIS COURT! Professionally managed! Pets okay case by case!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have any available units?
1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have?
Some of 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT offer parking?
No, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT has a pool.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 SPRING MEADOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)