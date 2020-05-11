Rent Calculator
1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT
1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT
1245 Valley Leaf Court
·
Location
1245 Valley Leaf Court, Edgewood, MD 21040
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this nice rental in this nice community. $45 application fee for all applicants over 18 yr s old , Available NOW.. Full Bathroom in the basement also available for sale
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT have any available units?
1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, MD
.
What amenities does 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT have?
Some of 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT offers parking.
Does 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT have a pool?
No, 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 VALLEY LEAF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
