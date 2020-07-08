All apartments in East Riverdale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE

5705 Crestwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Crestwood Place, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction. Ready to go. Over 3000of finished sq footage. 3D Virtual Tour is available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bpB2Nw4xqcW . Location Location. UM College Park, I-495 even future Riverdale Park-Kenilworth Station of Purple Line. Custom home with the spacious 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, 9 foot ceilings through out 1st floor and Basement. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, all SS appliances, custom cabinets, eating area, and extended center island. Comcast Security System Included. Open concept through kitchen to spacy combo of living and dining area. Master bedroom at main level with walk-in closet, dual vanity and separate bathtub with shower. Sunny and Bright Basement with 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom at this level. 1-car garage with 2 car driveway. End of the street. Back to Park Land. Large open area at the lower level, good as family room, studio, entertainment center or investment suite. Walk-up basement, laundry with sink, another 2 bedrooms share with one full bath of dual entrance. Comcast Security System Included. Hurry up to schedule your showing appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE have any available units?
5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
What amenities does 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Riverdale.
Does 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE offers parking.
Does 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5705 CRESTWOOD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

