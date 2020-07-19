All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8012 KAVANAGH ROAD

8012 Kavanagh Road · No Longer Available
Location

8012 Kavanagh Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 12/1/18. End of group townhouse, ready to rent. Partially finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD have any available units?
8012 KAVANAGH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8012 KAVANAGH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD offer parking?
No, 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD have a pool?
No, 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8012 KAVANAGH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
