Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2812 Southbrook rd, Dundalk, MD 21222 - FOR RENT - 2812 Southbrook Rd, Baltimore, MD is a townhouse home that contains 896 sq ft and was built in 1952. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The property has been completely renovated from the basement to the second floor. You do not want to miss out on your chance to rent his beautiful home for only $1,500/month! To view this home, contact Griffin Wilson at 410-472-5454. To apply, go to rentworksmd.com and choose the 2812 Southbrook property, from there you will be able to apply.



(RLNE5687089)