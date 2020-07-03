All apartments in Dundalk
2812 Southbrook rd

2812 Southbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

2812 Southbrook Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2812 Southbrook rd, Dundalk, MD 21222 - FOR RENT - 2812 Southbrook Rd, Baltimore, MD is a townhouse home that contains 896 sq ft and was built in 1952. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The property has been completely renovated from the basement to the second floor. You do not want to miss out on your chance to rent his beautiful home for only $1,500/month! To view this home, contact Griffin Wilson at 410-472-5454. To apply, go to rentworksmd.com and choose the 2812 Southbrook property, from there you will be able to apply.

(RLNE5687089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Southbrook rd have any available units?
2812 Southbrook rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 2812 Southbrook rd currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Southbrook rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Southbrook rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Southbrook rd is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Southbrook rd offer parking?
No, 2812 Southbrook rd does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Southbrook rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Southbrook rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Southbrook rd have a pool?
No, 2812 Southbrook rd does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Southbrook rd have accessible units?
No, 2812 Southbrook rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Southbrook rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Southbrook rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Southbrook rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Southbrook rd does not have units with air conditioning.

