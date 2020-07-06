All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1962 GUY WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1962 GUY WAY
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

1962 GUY WAY

1962 Guy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1962 Guy Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Basement has enough space to be used as a bedroom with closet and full bath. Walk out rear basement access. Kitchen has granite and stainless appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and a half bath on the main level. Hardwood floors throughout. Deck off of Kitchen with parking pad in the rear of the house. *Agent is licensed real estate professional*Vouchers accepted. LEAD FREE Certificate available. 550 Minimum Credit Score, No prior late payments for rent and NO PETS***NO PHONE CALLS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, ONLY TEXT 443.226.3477***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1962 GUY WAY have any available units?
1962 GUY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1962 GUY WAY have?
Some of 1962 GUY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1962 GUY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1962 GUY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1962 GUY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1962 GUY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1962 GUY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1962 GUY WAY offers parking.
Does 1962 GUY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1962 GUY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1962 GUY WAY have a pool?
No, 1962 GUY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1962 GUY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1962 GUY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1962 GUY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1962 GUY WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Charlesmont
3000 Wallford Dr
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College