1962 GUY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Basement has enough space to be used as a bedroom with closet and full bath. Walk out rear basement access. Kitchen has granite and stainless appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and a half bath on the main level. Hardwood floors throughout. Deck off of Kitchen with parking pad in the rear of the house. *Agent is licensed real estate professional*Vouchers accepted. LEAD FREE Certificate available. 550 Minimum Credit Score, No prior late payments for rent and NO PETS***NO PHONE CALLS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, ONLY TEXT 443.226.3477***