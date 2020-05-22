All apartments in Dundalk
1960 Guy Way

Location

1960 Guy Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 Level Townhouse. Great Location! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 3 Bedroom, Updated 3 Level Townhouse. Located in nice neighborhood. New Carpet. Freshly painted. Large unfinished room in the basement for plenty of room for storage. Fenced in rear yard. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE4709911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Guy Way have any available units?
1960 Guy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 1960 Guy Way currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Guy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Guy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 Guy Way is pet friendly.
Does 1960 Guy Way offer parking?
No, 1960 Guy Way does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Guy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Guy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Guy Way have a pool?
No, 1960 Guy Way does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Guy Way have accessible units?
No, 1960 Guy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Guy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Guy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Guy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Guy Way does not have units with air conditioning.
