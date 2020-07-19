All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

1900 FRAMES ROAD

1900 Frames Road · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Frames Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with possible 4th bedroom in the lower level. Has large yard with shed. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 FRAMES ROAD have any available units?
1900 FRAMES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 1900 FRAMES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1900 FRAMES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 FRAMES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1900 FRAMES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1900 FRAMES ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1900 FRAMES ROAD offers parking.
Does 1900 FRAMES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 FRAMES ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 FRAMES ROAD have a pool?
No, 1900 FRAMES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1900 FRAMES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1900 FRAMES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 FRAMES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 FRAMES ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 FRAMES ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 FRAMES ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
