135 Ventnor Ter

Updated 3 bedroom townhome with parking pad close to St. Helena Park, Dundalk Ave, and easy access to public transit! Covered sun porch entry leads to a modern living space with rich laminate flooring and separate dining area. Open and beautifully remodeled kitchen comes equipped with sleek black appliances, granite countertops, and access to a rear covered deck perfect for entertaining! Spacious bedrooms include wall-to-wall carpet and share a full bath with custom tile surround and soaking tub! Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. A credit score less than 600 considered on a case by case basis.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



