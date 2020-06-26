All apartments in Dundalk
135 Ventnor Ter
135 Ventnor Ter

135 Ventnor Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

135 Ventnor Terrace, Dundalk, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom townhome with parking pad close to St. Helena Park, Dundalk Ave, and easy access to public transit! Covered sun porch entry leads to a modern living space with rich laminate flooring and separate dining area. Open and beautifully remodeled kitchen comes equipped with sleek black appliances, granite countertops, and access to a rear covered deck perfect for entertaining! Spacious bedrooms include wall-to-wall carpet and share a full bath with custom tile surround and soaking tub! Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. A credit score less than 600 considered on a case by case basis.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4874299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Ventnor Ter have any available units?
135 Ventnor Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Ventnor Ter have?
Some of 135 Ventnor Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Ventnor Ter currently offering any rent specials?
135 Ventnor Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Ventnor Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Ventnor Ter is pet friendly.
Does 135 Ventnor Ter offer parking?
Yes, 135 Ventnor Ter offers parking.
Does 135 Ventnor Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Ventnor Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Ventnor Ter have a pool?
No, 135 Ventnor Ter does not have a pool.
Does 135 Ventnor Ter have accessible units?
No, 135 Ventnor Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Ventnor Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Ventnor Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
