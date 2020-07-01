6914 KIPLING PKWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

This detached red brick rambler is one of the gems of the neighborhood. Features includes 3 bedrooms on the main floor, hardwood floors in living and dining room, carpet in the bedrooms, updated kitchen, a deck to enjoy cookouts and coffee, a recreation room in the basement. This home is close to shopping and public transportation. This is the best deal in the community. Don't wait because this home won't. Applyhttps://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6914-Kipling-Parkway-District-Heights-MD-20747-293741778