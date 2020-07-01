All apartments in District Heights
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

6914 KIPLING PKWY

6914 Kipling Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6914 Kipling Parkway, District Heights, MD 20747
District Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
This detached red brick rambler is one of the gems of the neighborhood. Features includes 3 bedrooms on the main floor, hardwood floors in living and dining room, carpet in the bedrooms, updated kitchen, a deck to enjoy cookouts and coffee, a recreation room in the basement. This home is close to shopping and public transportation. This is the best deal in the community. Don't wait because this home won't. Applyhttps://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6914-Kipling-Parkway-District-Heights-MD-20747-293741778https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6914-Kipling-Parkway-District-Heights-MD-20747-293741778

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 KIPLING PKWY have any available units?
6914 KIPLING PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in District Heights, MD.
What amenities does 6914 KIPLING PKWY have?
Some of 6914 KIPLING PKWY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 KIPLING PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
6914 KIPLING PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 KIPLING PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 6914 KIPLING PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in District Heights.
Does 6914 KIPLING PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 6914 KIPLING PKWY offers parking.
Does 6914 KIPLING PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 KIPLING PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 KIPLING PKWY have a pool?
No, 6914 KIPLING PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 6914 KIPLING PKWY have accessible units?
No, 6914 KIPLING PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 KIPLING PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6914 KIPLING PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6914 KIPLING PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6914 KIPLING PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.

