25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

* VERY VERY Large 3 Level END UNIT TH with fully finished walk out basement, family room with fire place off kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet and flooring (pics don't show new flooring)large master bedroom, master bath with separate soaking tub, & vaulter ceilings. Close to public transportation, restaurants & more. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. 12 month lease rent = $2,150.