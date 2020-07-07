All apartments in Damascus
25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE
25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE

25331 Damascus Park Ter · (301) 258-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25331 Damascus Park Ter, Damascus, MD 20872

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
* VERY VERY Large 3 Level END UNIT TH with fully finished walk out basement, family room with fire place off kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet and flooring (pics don't show new flooring)large master bedroom, master bath with separate soaking tub, & vaulter ceilings. Close to public transportation, restaurants & more. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. 12 month lease rent = $2,150.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have any available units?
25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have?
Some of 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Damascus.
Does 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE offer parking?
No, 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
