2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN FROM JULY 21st * * * GOOD CREDIT / GOOD INCOME REQUIRED * * * owner prefers 2 years lease or more **** Affordable and spacious unit in Crofton. Home is in walking distance to Nantucket Elementary School! Unit offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, deck and fenced backyard. Kitchen has stainless appliances, NEW flooring will be placed in kitchen prior of new tenant moving in. Washer and dryer in the unit - lower level. This unit DOESN'T have a full basement, only a walk out to the backyard where the washer and dryer is. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. Restaurants, shopping and entertainment in a very close distance! Parks, pools and playgrounds nearby * * * water/sewer/trash fee is included in rent * the unit currently tenant occupied * * * Pet restriction size/breed/count