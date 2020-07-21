All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE

2457 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2457 Nantucket Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN FROM JULY 21st * * * GOOD CREDIT / GOOD INCOME REQUIRED * * * owner prefers 2 years lease or more **** Affordable and spacious unit in Crofton. Home is in walking distance to Nantucket Elementary School! Unit offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, deck and fenced backyard. Kitchen has stainless appliances, NEW flooring will be placed in kitchen prior of new tenant moving in. Washer and dryer in the unit - lower level. This unit DOESN'T have a full basement, only a walk out to the backyard where the washer and dryer is. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. Restaurants, shopping and entertainment in a very close distance! Parks, pools and playgrounds nearby * * * water/sewer/trash fee is included in rent * the unit currently tenant occupied * * * Pet restriction size/breed/count

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE have any available units?
2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE have?
Some of 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2457 NANTUCKET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCrofton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University