2454 Vineyard Ln

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Updated 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Crofton! First floor features a spacious living room and separate dining room with hardwood flooring throughout, an separate office space, and a half bath. Fully updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops including breakfast bar, tiled floors, custom tiled backsplash, new cabinets, built in desk area, dual sinks and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has a full hall bath and 4 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with his/hers closets and full master bath. Finished basement clubroom has a separate finished storage room that would make a great workshop, separate kitchenette, and a laundry room with washer/dryer. Enjoy a large deck, backyard and fully enclosed sunroom!



~Community amenities include a community pool, park, playground and basketball/tennis courts!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5756650)