Crofton, MD
2454 Vineyard Ln
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2454 Vineyard Ln

2454 Vineyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2454 Vineyard Lane, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Updated 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Crofton! First floor features a spacious living room and separate dining room with hardwood flooring throughout, an separate office space, and a half bath. Fully updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops including breakfast bar, tiled floors, custom tiled backsplash, new cabinets, built in desk area, dual sinks and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has a full hall bath and 4 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with his/hers closets and full master bath. Finished basement clubroom has a separate finished storage room that would make a great workshop, separate kitchenette, and a laundry room with washer/dryer. Enjoy a large deck, backyard and fully enclosed sunroom!

~Community amenities include a community pool, park, playground and basketball/tennis courts!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5756650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 Vineyard Ln have any available units?
2454 Vineyard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2454 Vineyard Ln have?
Some of 2454 Vineyard Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 Vineyard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2454 Vineyard Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 Vineyard Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2454 Vineyard Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2454 Vineyard Ln offer parking?
No, 2454 Vineyard Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2454 Vineyard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2454 Vineyard Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 Vineyard Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2454 Vineyard Ln has a pool.
Does 2454 Vineyard Ln have accessible units?
No, 2454 Vineyard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 Vineyard Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2454 Vineyard Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2454 Vineyard Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2454 Vineyard Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
