2411 Bolton Lane - 1
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

2411 Bolton Lane - 1

2411 Bolton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Bolton Ln, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Crofton Townhome - Inside townhome, in Crofton available for rent 4.1.2019. Three level 3 bedroom townhome, close to shopping, restaurants and major highways. Pets accepted case by case with additional deposit.

(RLNE3005324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 have any available units?
2411 Bolton Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
Is 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Bolton Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Bolton Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
