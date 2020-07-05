All apartments in Crofton
2313 KEZEY COURT
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

2313 KEZEY COURT

2313 Kezey Court · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Kezey Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Large Town home in very convenient area of Crofton . Easy commute to Washington DC, Ft George Meade, NSA and Baltimore. Quiet end of court street. Three bedrooms on upper level with 4th bedroom that can be used as a nanny's suite in the lowest level .Fully equipped kitchen leads to nice sized deck . All rooms are good sized. En-suite Master bedroom and Bath. Owner would prefer a 2 year lease but would accept one year. Pets will be considered on a case by case bases. Tenant can join a community pool. New Crofton High School will open in the Fall of 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 KEZEY COURT have any available units?
2313 KEZEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2313 KEZEY COURT have?
Some of 2313 KEZEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 KEZEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2313 KEZEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 KEZEY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 KEZEY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2313 KEZEY COURT offer parking?
No, 2313 KEZEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2313 KEZEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 KEZEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 KEZEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2313 KEZEY COURT has a pool.
Does 2313 KEZEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2313 KEZEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 KEZEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 KEZEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 KEZEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 KEZEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

