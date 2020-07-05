2313 KEZEY COURT

Amenities

Large Town home in very convenient area of Crofton . Easy commute to Washington DC, Ft George Meade, NSA and Baltimore. Quiet end of court street. Three bedrooms on upper level with 4th bedroom that can be used as a nanny's suite in the lowest level .Fully equipped kitchen leads to nice sized deck . All rooms are good sized. En-suite Master bedroom and Bath. Owner would prefer a 2 year lease but would accept one year. Pets will be considered on a case by case bases. Tenant can join a community pool. New Crofton High School will open in the Fall of 2020.