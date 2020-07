Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court hot tub volleyball court

Seven Springs Apartments offers garden, mid-rise and hi-rise building options featuring a variety of apartment styles and sizes with all utilities included. Whether you are looking for a studio, 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment, a long or shorter term lease, Seven Springs offers something for everyone. Our amenities allow you to relax, play and repeat. Located in College Park, Maryland, just minutes from the University of Maryland.