All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 9603 MILESTONE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
9603 MILESTONE WAY
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

9603 MILESTONE WAY

9603 Milestone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9603 Milestone Way, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2478 SF Townhome for sale in College Park, MD. Right off Beltway near University of Maryland, at the junction of 95 and 495. Upgrades= granite counters+wood floors throughout. Stainless appliances, GAS fireplace, heat/stove 2nd fl Laundry rm + study, 3 Master Bedrooms w/bath. 3rd fl office loft. Garage parking+storage. Private Roof terrace - south sun. Public Transit, Shopping, Entertainment, USDA, NOAA, M Square and Innovation District nearby.Check for money available to teachers and new College Park residents converting from a rental. Pool and amenities at Camden apartments can be used for a recreation fee paid by tenant. Just off Capital Beltway, and a few miles from U of MD, METRO, M Square and Innovation District. Upgrades like granite counters +wood floors throughout. Large Walk in closets throughout. Public bus stops next door. Retail restaurants and services next door include Ikea, Milk and Honey, Chipotle, and many more shops. Wawa coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 MILESTONE WAY have any available units?
9603 MILESTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9603 MILESTONE WAY have?
Some of 9603 MILESTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9603 MILESTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9603 MILESTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 MILESTONE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9603 MILESTONE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9603 MILESTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9603 MILESTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 9603 MILESTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9603 MILESTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 MILESTONE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9603 MILESTONE WAY has a pool.
Does 9603 MILESTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9603 MILESTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 MILESTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9603 MILESTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 MILESTONE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9603 MILESTONE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University