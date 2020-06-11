9603 MILESTONE WAY

Amenities

2478 SF Townhome for sale in College Park, MD. Right off Beltway near University of Maryland, at the junction of 95 and 495. Upgrades= granite counters+wood floors throughout. Stainless appliances, GAS fireplace, heat/stove 2nd fl Laundry rm + study, 3 Master Bedrooms w/bath. 3rd fl office loft. Garage parking+storage. Private Roof terrace - south sun. Public Transit, Shopping, Entertainment, USDA, NOAA, M Square and Innovation District nearby.Check for money available to teachers and new College Park residents converting from a rental. Pool and amenities at Camden apartments can be used for a recreation fee paid by tenant. Just off Capital Beltway, and a few miles from U of MD, METRO, M Square and Innovation District. Upgrades like granite counters +wood floors throughout. Large Walk in closets throughout. Public bus stops next door. Retail restaurants and services next door include Ikea, Milk and Honey, Chipotle, and many more shops. Wawa coming soon!