9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice 4 -level split level in desirable College Park Woods. Recently updated kitchen and baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, marble tile foyer, large family room with fireplace. 4 bedrooms, partially finished basement. Large deck, patio, partially fenced yard, backs to woods. Owner prefers 2 year lease. No pets; no smoking; no groups, per owner. $25/per adult application fee, credit score 620 or greater, qualifying combined income 3.5 times monthly rental, contact the listing agent for instructions. Security deposit and first months rent to be certified funds.