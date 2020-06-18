All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE

9230 Saint Andrews Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9230 Saint Andrews Place, College Park, MD 20740
College Park Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 4 -level split level in desirable College Park Woods. Recently updated kitchen and baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, marble tile foyer, large family room with fireplace. 4 bedrooms, partially finished basement. Large deck, patio, partially fenced yard, backs to woods. Owner prefers 2 year lease. No pets; no smoking; no groups, per owner. $25/per adult application fee, credit score 620 or greater, qualifying combined income 3.5 times monthly rental, contact the listing agent for instructions. Security deposit and first months rent to be certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have any available units?
9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have?
Some of 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE offers parking.
Does 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have a pool?
No, 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9230 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University