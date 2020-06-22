9218 Wofford Lane

Amenities
Centrally Located
1.5 miles to University of Maryland
2.5 miles to College park, PG metro and Greenbelt Metro station
3 miles to beltway 495/I- 95
2 miles to shopping plaza
5 Bedrooms Hardwood floor
3 Full Baths Updated
Living room
Dining Room
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops
Family room
Lots of storage in basement
Partially Furnished
Amenities:
Stove/oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Washer/Dryer
New Air conditioner
New Furnace
Big Back yard with basketball stand
Big patio in the back with patio furniture
Long Driveway (can park 3 cars)