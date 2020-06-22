All apartments in College Park
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

9218 Wofford Lane

9218 Wofford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9218 Wofford Lane, College Park, MD 20740
College Park Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
Centrally Located
1.5 miles to University of Maryland
2.5 miles to College park, PG metro and Greenbelt Metro station
3 miles to beltway 495/I- 95
2 miles to shopping plaza
5 Bedrooms Hardwood floor
3 Full Baths Updated
Living room
Dining Room
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops
Family room
Lots of storage in basement
Partially Furnished
Amenities:
Stove/oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Washer/Dryer
New Air conditioner
New Furnace
Big Back yard with basketball stand
Big patio in the back with patio furniture
Long Driveway (can park 3 cars)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9218 Wofford Lane have any available units?
9218 Wofford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9218 Wofford Lane have?
Some of 9218 Wofford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9218 Wofford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9218 Wofford Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 Wofford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9218 Wofford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9218 Wofford Lane offer parking?
No, 9218 Wofford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9218 Wofford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9218 Wofford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 Wofford Lane have a pool?
No, 9218 Wofford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9218 Wofford Lane have accessible units?
No, 9218 Wofford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 Wofford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9218 Wofford Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9218 Wofford Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9218 Wofford Lane has units with air conditioning.
