Amenities

parking gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym parking

Call 3Ol 74l 8S67! NEWER WINDOWS, FRESH PAINT! NEAR UMD, shopping centers and highways. Gorgeous landscaped gardens, lovingly maintained home, 4 BRs upstairs, 1BR down, bonus room could be study or office or weight room. Walk out basement to beautiful back yard.Lots of natural light. Driveway for off street parking. $40 application fee/adult non refundable. ALL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU!