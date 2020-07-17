9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking

Current tenants lease ends on 6/30/2020. Please call to register for the Open House on 7/5/2020 at 2pm or a different date, unless it's rent before that. NEAR UMD, shopping centers and highways. Gorgeous landscaped gardens, lovingly maintained home, 4 BRs upstairs, 1BR down, bonus room could be study or office or weight room. Walk out basement to beautiful back yard.Lots of natural light. Driveway for off street parking. Application is online, link is attached. ALL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU!