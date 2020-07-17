All apartments in College Park
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE

9210 Saint Andrews Place · No Longer Available
Location

9210 Saint Andrews Place, College Park, MD 20740
College Park Woods

Amenities

parking
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Current tenants lease ends on 6/30/2020. Please call to register for the Open House on 7/5/2020 at 2pm or a different date, unless it's rent before that. NEAR UMD, shopping centers and highways. Gorgeous landscaped gardens, lovingly maintained home, 4 BRs upstairs, 1BR down, bonus room could be study or office or weight room. Walk out basement to beautiful back yard.Lots of natural light. Driveway for off street parking. Application is online, link is attached. ALL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have any available units?
9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE offers parking.
Does 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have a pool?
No, 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
