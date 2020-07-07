All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 9102 DRAKE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
9102 DRAKE PLACE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

9102 DRAKE PLACE

9102 Drake Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9102 Drake Place, College Park, MD 20740
College Park Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Utilities Included(excluding cable, internet and phone)!!! Newly renovated one bedroom/one bathroom walk out basement unit. Renovated bathroom, and kitchen area with maple cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerator, electric cooktop(no stove) and replaced carpet in the bedroom with laminate wood floors.Unit has its own walkway entrance and access to large fenced backyard and. Ideal location near UMD, just a couple of blocks to the UMD shuttle. Contact Cameron George(240) 426-8725 for Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 DRAKE PLACE have any available units?
9102 DRAKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9102 DRAKE PLACE have?
Some of 9102 DRAKE PLACE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 DRAKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9102 DRAKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 DRAKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9102 DRAKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9102 DRAKE PLACE offer parking?
No, 9102 DRAKE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9102 DRAKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 DRAKE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 DRAKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 9102 DRAKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9102 DRAKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9102 DRAKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 DRAKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9102 DRAKE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9102 DRAKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9102 DRAKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University