9102 DRAKE PLACE

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Utilities Included(excluding cable, internet and phone)!!! Newly renovated one bedroom/one bathroom walk out basement unit. Renovated bathroom, and kitchen area with maple cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerator, electric cooktop(no stove) and replaced carpet in the bedroom with laminate wood floors.Unit has its own walkway entrance and access to large fenced backyard and. Ideal location near UMD, just a couple of blocks to the UMD shuttle. Contact Cameron George(240) 426-8725 for Details.