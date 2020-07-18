9008 GETTYSBURG LANE

Amenities

Spacious colonial 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths in College Park! 2 car garage. Back to wonderful parkland! Fresh painted, new master bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with island, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace. Walk-out basement with full bath, bedroom with full-size window , bright recreation room and wet bar. Deck, patio and fence. Professional cleaned. Available now. No pets. Close to campus. Schedule online to show any time. Min 1 year lease. Please do not show if any of your parties with Corona-virus history or any related synonyms, follow all corona-virus showing guidelines.