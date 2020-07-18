All apartments in College Park
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
9008 GETTYSBURG LANE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

9008 GETTYSBURG LANE

9008 Gettysburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9008 Gettysburg Lane, College Park, MD 20740
College Park Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Spacious colonial 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths in College Park! 2 car garage. Back to wonderful parkland! Fresh painted, new master bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with island, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace. Walk-out basement with full bath, bedroom with full-size window , bright recreation room and wet bar. Deck, patio and fence. Professional cleaned. Available now. No pets. Close to campus. Schedule online to show any time. Min 1 year lease. Please do not show if any of your parties with Corona-virus history or any related synonyms, follow all corona-virus showing guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE have any available units?
9008 GETTYSBURG LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE have?
Some of 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9008 GETTYSBURG LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE offers parking.
Does 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE have a pool?
No, 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE have accessible units?
No, 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9008 GETTYSBURG LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
