Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM

8700 49TH AVENUE

8700 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8700 49th Avenue, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dutch Colonial - 4+ bedroom home with 3 full baths. Full covered front porch to swing and watch the world go by. Highly desired community of Berwyn! Loads of upgrades and well maintained, you will love living here. Built in cabinets and shelves in large, cozy living room with wood fireplace. Large dining room with bay window and storage below. Hardwood floors in Living Room, Wood like laminate in Dining Room. Kitchen has brand new granite counters and appliances / cabinets are 4 years new. Eat in area with lots of windows for great light. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. 4th bedroom with attached den or boudoir in lower level. Full bath with shower and walk out entrance off family room. Fully fenced back yard and 2 car garage with electricity and workshop area. You will love living here! Also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 49TH AVENUE have any available units?
8700 49TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 8700 49TH AVENUE have?
Some of 8700 49TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 49TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8700 49TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 49TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8700 49TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 8700 49TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8700 49TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8700 49TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8700 49TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 49TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8700 49TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8700 49TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8700 49TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 49TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8700 49TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8700 49TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8700 49TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
