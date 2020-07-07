8700 49TH AVENUE

Amenities

Dutch Colonial - 4+ bedroom home with 3 full baths. Full covered front porch to swing and watch the world go by. Highly desired community of Berwyn! Loads of upgrades and well maintained, you will love living here. Built in cabinets and shelves in large, cozy living room with wood fireplace. Large dining room with bay window and storage below. Hardwood floors in Living Room, Wood like laminate in Dining Room. Kitchen has brand new granite counters and appliances / cabinets are 4 years new. Eat in area with lots of windows for great light. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. 4th bedroom with attached den or boudoir in lower level. Full bath with shower and walk out entrance off family room. Fully fenced back yard and 2 car garage with electricity and workshop area. You will love living here! Also for sale