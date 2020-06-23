All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 8602 34TH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
8602 34TH AVE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:24 PM

8602 34TH AVE

8602 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8602 34th Avenue, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rental is for lower level only. Available as short OR long term. 2 generous bedrooms and full bath. Street parking only. Utilities & Wifi included. Close to everything that is College Park. A stones throw from UMD and College Park metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8602 34TH AVE have any available units?
8602 34TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 8602 34TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8602 34TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 34TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8602 34TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 8602 34TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8602 34TH AVE offers parking.
Does 8602 34TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 34TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 34TH AVE have a pool?
No, 8602 34TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8602 34TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 8602 34TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 34TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8602 34TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8602 34TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8602 34TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University