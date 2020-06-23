8602 34TH AVE

Rental is for lower level only. Available as short OR long term. 2 generous bedrooms and full bath. Street parking only. Utilities & Wifi included. Close to everything that is College Park. A stones throw from UMD and College Park metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
