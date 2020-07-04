Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath rambler minutes to U of Maryland Campus*Fresh Paint*clean carpet*Deluxe large table space kitchen*New Gas Furnace and Central Air*Finished basement with 2 bedrooms and full bath*Rec Room*Laundry room*lots of storage space*Walkout to private wooded yard*Quiet Street*Immediate Occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8600 34TH AVENUE have any available units?
8600 34TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 8600 34TH AVENUE have?
Some of 8600 34TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 34TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8600 34TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.