Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:54 AM

8600 34TH AVENUE

8600 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8600 34th Avenue, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath rambler minutes to U of Maryland Campus*Fresh Paint*clean carpet*Deluxe large table space kitchen*New Gas Furnace and Central Air*Finished basement with 2 bedrooms and full bath*Rec Room*Laundry room*lots of storage space*Walkout to private wooded yard*Quiet Street*Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 34TH AVENUE have any available units?
8600 34TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 8600 34TH AVENUE have?
Some of 8600 34TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 34TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8600 34TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 34TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8600 34TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 8600 34TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8600 34TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8600 34TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8600 34TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 34TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8600 34TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8600 34TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8600 34TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 34TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 34TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8600 34TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8600 34TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

