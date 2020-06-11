All apartments in College Park
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

8511 POTOMAC AVENUE

8511 Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8511 Potomac Avenue, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL RENTAL READY TO MOVE IN FOR THE NEW YEAR!! Be prepared to be impressed! Top to bottom renovated detached home 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car garage sited on a spacious lot in the much sought after Berwyn community. Brand new roof, brand new windows, brand new HVAC and appliances. Features hardwood flooring throughout, tasteful brand new kitchen with luxury Quart counter-top, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, all bathrooms are stylishly upgraded, spacious lower level with family room, separate bedroom, full bathroom and laundry area, dining room with french door walking out to the spacious backyard with a large deck. This home is walking distance to grocery store, restaurants, shopping, recreational activities, major commuter routes, public transportation& close to Metro and UMD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE have any available units?
8511 POTOMAC AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE have?
Some of 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8511 POTOMAC AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8511 POTOMAC AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

