8511 POTOMAC AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL RENTAL READY TO MOVE IN FOR THE NEW YEAR!! Be prepared to be impressed! Top to bottom renovated detached home 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car garage sited on a spacious lot in the much sought after Berwyn community. Brand new roof, brand new windows, brand new HVAC and appliances. Features hardwood flooring throughout, tasteful brand new kitchen with luxury Quart counter-top, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, all bathrooms are stylishly upgraded, spacious lower level with family room, separate bedroom, full bathroom and laundry area, dining room with french door walking out to the spacious backyard with a large deck. This home is walking distance to grocery store, restaurants, shopping, recreational activities, major commuter routes, public transportation& close to Metro and UMD.