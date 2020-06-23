All apartments in College Park
6909 Wake Forest Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

6909 Wake Forest Drive

6909 Wake Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6909 Wake Forest Drive, College Park, MD 20740
Calvert Hills Historic District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a beautiful apartment on the first floor of our house. Its a 10-minute walk to the College Park metro or to the University of Maryland, and is walking distance to many shops and restaurants on the Route 1 corridor. Whole Foods, also walking distance, will be opening in a few months.

The apartment is very private: it has multiple separate entrances, its own laundry facilities, and a private patio with furniture. It is light-filled and includes a full kitchen, very large marble-tiled bedroom, full bath, large carpeted fam-room, and open kitchen with two built-in desk areas. Heat (radiator) and air controls (mini-split) individually operated (separate from the rest of the house). We have ADT security. There are ample closets for storage, including a place to secure a bicycle.

We prefer no pets but will discuss with application.

The unit is being vacated on August 1 and our plan is to quickly furnish it for rental; however, we will consider offering an unfurnished rental for $2,000/month.

Thanks for your interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Wake Forest Drive have any available units?
6909 Wake Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 6909 Wake Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Wake Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Wake Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6909 Wake Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 6909 Wake Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 6909 Wake Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6909 Wake Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 Wake Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Wake Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 6909 Wake Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6909 Wake Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6909 Wake Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Wake Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6909 Wake Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6909 Wake Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6909 Wake Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
