6909 Wake Forest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a beautiful apartment on the first floor of our house. Its a 10-minute walk to the College Park metro or to the University of Maryland, and is walking distance to many shops and restaurants on the Route 1 corridor. Whole Foods, also walking distance, will be opening in a few months.



The apartment is very private: it has multiple separate entrances, its own laundry facilities, and a private patio with furniture. It is light-filled and includes a full kitchen, very large marble-tiled bedroom, full bath, large carpeted fam-room, and open kitchen with two built-in desk areas. Heat (radiator) and air controls (mini-split) individually operated (separate from the rest of the house). We have ADT security. There are ample closets for storage, including a place to secure a bicycle.



We prefer no pets but will discuss with application.



The unit is being vacated on August 1 and our plan is to quickly furnish it for rental; however, we will consider offering an unfurnished rental for $2,000/month.



Thanks for your interest!