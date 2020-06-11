All apartments in College Park
5025 BERWYN ROAD
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

5025 BERWYN ROAD

5025 Berwyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Berwyn Road, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice townhouse close to the University of Maryland. Three full finished levels, 2 1/2 baths, Sliding glass doors off living room to rear door. House has been painted and cleaned. The furniture can remain at no cost or it can be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 BERWYN ROAD have any available units?
5025 BERWYN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 5025 BERWYN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5025 BERWYN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 BERWYN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5025 BERWYN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 5025 BERWYN ROAD offer parking?
No, 5025 BERWYN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5025 BERWYN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 BERWYN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 BERWYN ROAD have a pool?
No, 5025 BERWYN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5025 BERWYN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5025 BERWYN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 BERWYN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 BERWYN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 BERWYN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 BERWYN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
