Nice townhouse close to the University of Maryland. Three full finished levels, 2 1/2 baths, Sliding glass doors off living room to rear door. House has been painted and cleaned. The furniture can remain at no cost or it can be removed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5025 BERWYN ROAD have any available units?
5025 BERWYN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 5025 BERWYN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5025 BERWYN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.