Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:10 AM

4803 DELAWARE STREET

4803 Delaware Street · (301) 445-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4803 Delaware Street, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. NICEST RENTAL IN COLLEGE PARK! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom/2 full bath detached home w/newer HVAC/H2O heater/washer/dryer, kitchen w/stainless appliances, large master w/walk-in closet, gleaming hardwood floors, deck, 2 car driveway, big yard! Metro bus stop just 2 blocks away! **NO SHOWINGS WITHOUT TALKING TO THE LISTING AGENT FIRST--ALL POTENTIAL TENANTS MUST BE PRE-SCREENED. INQUIRIES OK BUT DO NOT REQUEST SHOWINGS THROUGH HOTPADS, APARTMENTS.COM, ETC.**. $40 application fee per adult. No pets/smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 DELAWARE STREET have any available units?
4803 DELAWARE STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4803 DELAWARE STREET have?
Some of 4803 DELAWARE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 DELAWARE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4803 DELAWARE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 DELAWARE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4803 DELAWARE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4803 DELAWARE STREET offer parking?
No, 4803 DELAWARE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4803 DELAWARE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4803 DELAWARE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 DELAWARE STREET have a pool?
No, 4803 DELAWARE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4803 DELAWARE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4803 DELAWARE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 DELAWARE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4803 DELAWARE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4803 DELAWARE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4803 DELAWARE STREET has units with air conditioning.
