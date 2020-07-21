4803 DELAWARE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. NICEST RENTAL IN COLLEGE PARK! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom/2 full bath detached home w/newer HVAC/H2O heater/washer/dryer, kitchen w/stainless appliances, large master w/walk-in closet, gleaming hardwood floors, deck, 2 car driveway, big yard! Metro bus stop just 2 blocks away! **NO SHOWINGS WITHOUT TALKING TO THE LISTING AGENT FIRST--ALL POTENTIAL TENANTS MUST BE PRE-SCREENED. INQUIRIES OK BUT DO NOT REQUEST SHOWINGS THROUGH HOTPADS, APARTMENTS.COM, ETC.**. $40 application fee per adult. No pets/smoking.