College Park, MD
4741 CHEROKEE ST
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

4741 CHEROKEE ST

4741 Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

4741 Cherokee Street, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Less than a mile from University of Maryland!!! Come view this NEW end of group townhome with keypad entry and your own garage! Home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, two of which are master suites. The second level offers an open concept family, kitchen and dining area with access to rear new deck. The kitchen grants the chef in the family, gas cooking, SS energy efficient appliances and kitchen island. The dining area is designed with arch windows with landscape views. Second master suite features walk in closets and large master bath with separate tub and shower. Upper level has additional bedroom with additional family/rec room area with walk out access to large patio area. This is a must see for the whole family. Ease of access to many metropolitan areas and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 CHEROKEE ST have any available units?
4741 CHEROKEE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 4741 CHEROKEE ST have?
Some of 4741 CHEROKEE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4741 CHEROKEE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4741 CHEROKEE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 CHEROKEE ST pet-friendly?
No, 4741 CHEROKEE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4741 CHEROKEE ST offer parking?
Yes, 4741 CHEROKEE ST offers parking.
Does 4741 CHEROKEE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4741 CHEROKEE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 CHEROKEE ST have a pool?
No, 4741 CHEROKEE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4741 CHEROKEE ST have accessible units?
No, 4741 CHEROKEE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 CHEROKEE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4741 CHEROKEE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 4741 CHEROKEE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4741 CHEROKEE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
