4741 CHEROKEE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Less than a mile from University of Maryland!!! Come view this NEW end of group townhome with keypad entry and your own garage! Home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, two of which are master suites. The second level offers an open concept family, kitchen and dining area with access to rear new deck. The kitchen grants the chef in the family, gas cooking, SS energy efficient appliances and kitchen island. The dining area is designed with arch windows with landscape views. Second master suite features walk in closets and large master bath with separate tub and shower. Upper level has additional bedroom with additional family/rec room area with walk out access to large patio area. This is a must see for the whole family. Ease of access to many metropolitan areas and schools.