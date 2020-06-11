All apartments in College Park
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:08 AM

4610 Kiernan Rd

4610 Kiernan Road · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Kiernan Road, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Not too big, not too small, just the right size! Will be available Nov 2019. Beautiful new flooring, fresh paint, brand new stainless steel appliances. Sunroom door opens to backyard patio. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of parking, directly across the street from a small park.

Just a couple minutes walk to bus stop (#83), 1 minute drive to 495/95, Lots of shopping/restaurants directly across from neighborhood (Shoppers, Ikea, Chipotle, etc). Bike-friendly access to Paint Branch Trail.

Brand new stainless steel appliances included: dishwasher, fridge, stove, washer/dryer. Utilities and cable/internet not included.

For serious inquires only, please email and tell us a little bit about yourself, if interested. Credit check, pay stubs, 1 month's rent security deposit, and references required. Minimum 1 year lease. No smoking and no pets. Students welcome to apply as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Kiernan Rd have any available units?
4610 Kiernan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 4610 Kiernan Rd have?
Some of 4610 Kiernan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Kiernan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Kiernan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Kiernan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Kiernan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4610 Kiernan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Kiernan Rd offers parking.
Does 4610 Kiernan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4610 Kiernan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Kiernan Rd have a pool?
No, 4610 Kiernan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Kiernan Rd have accessible units?
No, 4610 Kiernan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Kiernan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Kiernan Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 Kiernan Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4610 Kiernan Rd has units with air conditioning.

