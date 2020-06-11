4610 Kiernan Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Not too big, not too small, just the right size! Will be available Nov 2019. Beautiful new flooring, fresh paint, brand new stainless steel appliances. Sunroom door opens to backyard patio. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of parking, directly across the street from a small park.



Just a couple minutes walk to bus stop (#83), 1 minute drive to 495/95, Lots of shopping/restaurants directly across from neighborhood (Shoppers, Ikea, Chipotle, etc). Bike-friendly access to Paint Branch Trail.



Brand new stainless steel appliances included: dishwasher, fridge, stove, washer/dryer. Utilities and cable/internet not included.



For serious inquires only, please email and tell us a little bit about yourself, if interested. Credit check, pay stubs, 1 month's rent security deposit, and references required. Minimum 1 year lease. No smoking and no pets. Students welcome to apply as well.