4223 METZEROTT RD

Beautiful and well maintained Cape Cod situated on more than half of an Acre Private land, Minutes from University of Maryland Campus, and public transportation. Across the street from Acre dale Community Park and Baltimore Ave. This 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathroom house has a much to offer with stone fire place, high ceilings and a huge owner's suite with over sized soaking tub. The entry level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with laundry room. If you're looking for conveniency and Privacy this is the House for you.