All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 4223 METZEROTT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
4223 METZEROTT RD
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

4223 METZEROTT RD

4223 Metzerott Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4223 Metzerott Road, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful and well maintained Cape Cod situated on more than half of an Acre Private land, Minutes from University of Maryland Campus, and public transportation. Across the street from Acre dale Community Park and Baltimore Ave. This 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathroom house has a much to offer with stone fire place, high ceilings and a huge owner's suite with over sized soaking tub. The entry level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with laundry room. If you're looking for conveniency and Privacy this is the House for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 METZEROTT RD have any available units?
4223 METZEROTT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 4223 METZEROTT RD have?
Some of 4223 METZEROTT RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 METZEROTT RD currently offering any rent specials?
4223 METZEROTT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 METZEROTT RD pet-friendly?
No, 4223 METZEROTT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4223 METZEROTT RD offer parking?
Yes, 4223 METZEROTT RD offers parking.
Does 4223 METZEROTT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4223 METZEROTT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 METZEROTT RD have a pool?
No, 4223 METZEROTT RD does not have a pool.
Does 4223 METZEROTT RD have accessible units?
No, 4223 METZEROTT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 METZEROTT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 METZEROTT RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4223 METZEROTT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4223 METZEROTT RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University