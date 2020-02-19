23 Morning Breeze Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground garage guest parking tennis court

Move in Ready Townhouse! Silver Spring, MD - Don't miss out on this Move-in Ready 3 level town home located in Silver Spring, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, finished basement, and 1 car garage. Laminate flooring throughout the house, with tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. An eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and storage pantry. The community offers two playgrounds, tennis courts and guest parking. Located just off of 650 with plenty of shopping and eating options near by and minutes from State Route 200. Plus just minutes from the Glenmount Metro Station.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*Pets: Case by Case

*ADT Security Equipped (Tenant pays for service if they choose)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5327568)