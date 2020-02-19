All apartments in Colesville
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

23 Morning Breeze Ct

23 Morning Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Location

23 Morning Breeze Court, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Move in Ready Townhouse! Silver Spring, MD - Don't miss out on this Move-in Ready 3 level town home located in Silver Spring, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, finished basement, and 1 car garage. Laminate flooring throughout the house, with tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. An eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and storage pantry. The community offers two playgrounds, tennis courts and guest parking. Located just off of 650 with plenty of shopping and eating options near by and minutes from State Route 200. Plus just minutes from the Glenmount Metro Station.

Call today to schedule a showing for this Move-in Ready Town Home!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Pets: Case by Case
*ADT Security Equipped (Tenant pays for service if they choose)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5327568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Morning Breeze Ct have any available units?
23 Morning Breeze Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 23 Morning Breeze Ct have?
Some of 23 Morning Breeze Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Morning Breeze Ct currently offering any rent specials?
23 Morning Breeze Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Morning Breeze Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Morning Breeze Ct is pet friendly.
Does 23 Morning Breeze Ct offer parking?
Yes, 23 Morning Breeze Ct offers parking.
Does 23 Morning Breeze Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Morning Breeze Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Morning Breeze Ct have a pool?
No, 23 Morning Breeze Ct does not have a pool.
Does 23 Morning Breeze Ct have accessible units?
No, 23 Morning Breeze Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Morning Breeze Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Morning Breeze Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Morning Breeze Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Morning Breeze Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

