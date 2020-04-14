1329 CROCKETT LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Renovated colonial with Bamboo Hardwoods and Updated Kitchen with Maple Cabinets & granite counters, 1st floor fam rm with fireplace, Huge deck overlooks lovely wooded lot & Parkland, 4 nice bedrooms, large MBR, All 3.5 baths updated!! , newer HVAC, extra storage , Front Porch!! 1 pet under 25 pounds okay with deposit, Fencing has been removed from backyard, NO SHOWINGS UNTIL HOME IS FULLY ACTIVE ON APRIL 11th, (sorry more work going on). New flooring in bsmt being installed soon.