Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

1329 CROCKETT LANE

1329 Crockett Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Crockett Lane, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Renovated colonial with Bamboo Hardwoods and Updated Kitchen with Maple Cabinets & granite counters, 1st floor fam rm with fireplace, Huge deck overlooks lovely wooded lot & Parkland, 4 nice bedrooms, large MBR, All 3.5 baths updated!! , newer HVAC, extra storage , Front Porch!! 1 pet under 25 pounds okay with deposit, Fencing has been removed from backyard, NO SHOWINGS UNTIL HOME IS FULLY ACTIVE ON APRIL 11th, (sorry more work going on). New flooring in bsmt being installed soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 CROCKETT LANE have any available units?
1329 CROCKETT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 1329 CROCKETT LANE have?
Some of 1329 CROCKETT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 CROCKETT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1329 CROCKETT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 CROCKETT LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 CROCKETT LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1329 CROCKETT LANE offer parking?
No, 1329 CROCKETT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1329 CROCKETT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 CROCKETT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 CROCKETT LANE have a pool?
No, 1329 CROCKETT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1329 CROCKETT LANE have accessible units?
No, 1329 CROCKETT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 CROCKETT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 CROCKETT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 CROCKETT LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1329 CROCKETT LANE has units with air conditioning.

