13156 KARA LANE

Immediate occupancy: 3 level, garage townhouse located in Silver Spring, MD offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, finished basement in highly-desired secluded community with easy commute to Rockville, Baltimore & Washington, DC for immediate occupancy. Conveniently located near New Hampshire Avenue and other major roads such as MD 200, Route 29, I-495 & I-95. Other amenities includes convenient location to library, post office, shops (Westfield Wheaton Mall, etc) and grocery shops (Giant, Safeway, Shoprite, etc). Features include Laundry room (Washed and Dryer) conveniently-located off spacious kitchen, large dining-living room combination with new carpets and large deck in private rear yard.