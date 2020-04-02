All apartments in Colesville
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

13156 KARA LANE

13156 Kara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13156 Kara Lane, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immediate occupancy: 3 level, garage townhouse located in Silver Spring, MD offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, finished basement in highly-desired secluded community with easy commute to Rockville, Baltimore & Washington, DC for immediate occupancy. Conveniently located near New Hampshire Avenue and other major roads such as MD 200, Route 29, I-495 & I-95. Other amenities includes convenient location to library, post office, shops (Westfield Wheaton Mall, etc) and grocery shops (Giant, Safeway, Shoprite, etc). Features include Laundry room (Washed and Dryer) conveniently-located off spacious kitchen, large dining-living room combination with new carpets and large deck in private rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13156 KARA LANE have any available units?
13156 KARA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 13156 KARA LANE have?
Some of 13156 KARA LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13156 KARA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13156 KARA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13156 KARA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13156 KARA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 13156 KARA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13156 KARA LANE offers parking.
Does 13156 KARA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13156 KARA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13156 KARA LANE have a pool?
No, 13156 KARA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13156 KARA LANE have accessible units?
No, 13156 KARA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13156 KARA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13156 KARA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13156 KARA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13156 KARA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
