13101 Riviera Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Amazing Custom 4BR 3.5BA Home in Silver Spring Near ICC - This amazingly upgraded and customized home is unlike any other rental you will come across in Silver Spring.



It features a spectacular gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, a center island with cook-top, and stainless appliances. Off of the kitchen is a large living room with a gas fireplace that leads to a spacious back deck, and spacious fenced in back yard.



There is also a large dining room with a bay window, an office and family room located on the main floor.



The spacious master suite features a large sleeping area, a sitting room, and an amazing attached full bathroom with a heated tile floor, dual vanity sinks, separate shower, and large soaking tub. The top floor also has an additional 3 large bedrooms and full bathroom.



In the basement you will find a spectacular home theater with a movie screen, custom theater lights, and multi level seating.



There is also a very spacious attached 2 car garage that has a dual entrance to the first floor, and main floor.



If all that wasn't enough this single family home is located only minutes from New Hampshire Ave, Georgia Ave, ICC, 495, FDA Headquarters, and walking distance to schools.



Please EMAIL (no calls) Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions, or to set up a time to see this great property.



Lease Terms:

*$50 application fee required

*1 months security deposit required

*Min 12 month lease

*No smoking is permitted inside the property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric)

*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis

*Tenant is responsible for landscaping and lawn care



To apply, please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Rentals" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



(RLNE1950209)