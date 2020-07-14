All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 13101 Riviera Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
13101 Riviera Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

13101 Riviera Terrace

13101 Riviera Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13101 Riviera Terrace, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Amazing Custom 4BR 3.5BA Home in Silver Spring Near ICC - This amazingly upgraded and customized home is unlike any other rental you will come across in Silver Spring.

It features a spectacular gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, a center island with cook-top, and stainless appliances. Off of the kitchen is a large living room with a gas fireplace that leads to a spacious back deck, and spacious fenced in back yard.

There is also a large dining room with a bay window, an office and family room located on the main floor.

The spacious master suite features a large sleeping area, a sitting room, and an amazing attached full bathroom with a heated tile floor, dual vanity sinks, separate shower, and large soaking tub. The top floor also has an additional 3 large bedrooms and full bathroom.

In the basement you will find a spectacular home theater with a movie screen, custom theater lights, and multi level seating.

There is also a very spacious attached 2 car garage that has a dual entrance to the first floor, and main floor.

If all that wasn't enough this single family home is located only minutes from New Hampshire Ave, Georgia Ave, ICC, 495, FDA Headquarters, and walking distance to schools.

Please EMAIL (no calls) Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions, or to set up a time to see this great property.

Lease Terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1 months security deposit required
*Min 12 month lease
*No smoking is permitted inside the property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric)
*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis
*Tenant is responsible for landscaping and lawn care

To apply, please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Rentals" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE1950209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 Riviera Terrace have any available units?
13101 Riviera Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 13101 Riviera Terrace have?
Some of 13101 Riviera Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 Riviera Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13101 Riviera Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 Riviera Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 13101 Riviera Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 13101 Riviera Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 13101 Riviera Terrace offers parking.
Does 13101 Riviera Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13101 Riviera Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 Riviera Terrace have a pool?
No, 13101 Riviera Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 13101 Riviera Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13101 Riviera Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 Riviera Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 13101 Riviera Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13101 Riviera Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 13101 Riviera Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville 3 BedroomsColesville Apartments with Balconies
Colesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Rosaryville, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDDamascus, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University