12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Welcome Home! Just In Time For the Holidays! Move In Ready! Spacious 3 Level Single Family Home. Featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 2 Baths Upper Level; Main Level Has An Additional Full Size Bedroom and Bath, Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fire Place, Separate Dining Room, Galley Kitchen, and Family Room w/ Skylights, Hard Wood Floors Thru Out; Basement Level has a Family Room for Entertaining and Full Bath and Laundry Area. 2 Car Parking Garage and Room for 4+ Cars in the Driveway. Beautiful Yard w/ Relaxing Front Porch and Side Deck. This Is It!!! Not Section 8 Approved.