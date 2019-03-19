All apartments in Colesville
12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE

12500 Meadowood Drive
Location

12500 Meadowood Drive, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Just In Time For the Holidays! Move In Ready! Spacious 3 Level Single Family Home. Featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 2 Baths Upper Level; Main Level Has An Additional Full Size Bedroom and Bath, Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fire Place, Separate Dining Room, Galley Kitchen, and Family Room w/ Skylights, Hard Wood Floors Thru Out; Basement Level has a Family Room for Entertaining and Full Bath and Laundry Area. 2 Car Parking Garage and Room for 4+ Cars in the Driveway. Beautiful Yard w/ Relaxing Front Porch and Side Deck. This Is It!!! Not Section 8 Approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12500 MEADOWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
