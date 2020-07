118 SHAW AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

WHAT A FIND! FABULOUS CONTEMPORARY-STYLE HOME FULL OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING PRIVATE 1.2 ACRE LOT IN CONVENIENT NORTH SPRINGBROOK! NEW CARPETS, FRESH PAINT, NEWER WINDOWS & ROOF. MAIN LEVEL GREAT ROOM/DR/LR WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO PRIVATE DECK WITH KITCHEN 3BR/1.5BA! FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FULL OF WINDOWS WITH LEVEL WALK-OUT TO HUGE PATIO OFFERS HUGE FAMILY ROOM, 4TH BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND HUGE WORKSHOP/STORAGE AREA WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE. GREAT OFF-STREET PARKING AND DETACHED 2-CAR CARPORT. EASY ACCESS TO GLENMONT METRO, ICC & COMMUTER ROUTES AND SCHOOLS! SECTION 8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.