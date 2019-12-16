1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Immediately available--Single-family detached home with 4 upper-level bedrooms and 2 upper-level full bathrooms; half bath main level and another full bath in basement. Large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, formal living room, and family room offer plenty of space to spread out on main level, and a large finished basement that opens to expansive back yard~great for gardening and entertaining. Beautiful updates/finishes throughout. Driveway and on street parking. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks, and major commuter routes. No pets. No smokers. HOC applicants welcome. Online applications only at LongandFoster.com. A $55 non- refundable application fee is payable with credit card online. Good credit required.