All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:19 AM

1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE

1024 Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1024 Hollywood Avenue, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Immediately available--Single-family detached home with 4 upper-level bedrooms and 2 upper-level full bathrooms; half bath main level and another full bath in basement. Large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, formal living room, and family room offer plenty of space to spread out on main level, and a large finished basement that opens to expansive back yard~great for gardening and entertaining. Beautiful updates/finishes throughout. Driveway and on street parking. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks, and major commuter routes. No pets. No smokers. HOC applicants welcome. Online applications only at LongandFoster.com. A $55 non- refundable application fee is payable with credit card online. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE have any available units?
1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE have?
Some of 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 HOLLYWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsColesville Apartments with Balconies
Colesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Rosaryville, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDDamascus, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University