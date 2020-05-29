32 SUNCROFT COURT

Amenities

Lovely three level end unit townhome for rent in a peaceful community. This well-maintained home is spacious and brimming with natural light! The main level features a bright living room with arched windows, cathedral ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and a separate dining area, fully renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling windows. The upper level has a large master suite with vaulted ceiling, an attached full bath featuring double vanity, two more bedrooms, and a second full bath. The lower level is fully finished with a family room which walks out through the newer sliding glass door to the back yard. The home's HVAC was replaced in 2018 and LED lights throughout help you save energy! Nestled on a quiet street, this home is conveniently located close to public transportation, major routes and shopping.