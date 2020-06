Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Second floor apartment in residential area of larger detached homes. Private entrance and parking (1 per adult, 2 maximum). Water, gas heat, lawn care, trash removal all included! On site washer and dryer. Pets considered on a case by case basis. References and good credit required. Please email drew@mcproperty.com for more information and to get pre-qualified.