19 SPRING GLEN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

~Awesome Rental in Hunt Meadows of Cockeysville~ You will Love cooking in your Chic brand-new Kitchen with all new Stainless-Steel Appliances, Quartz Countertops, New Wood Floor, Large Pantry and Breakfast Bar for Morning Coffee. This Open Concept Entry level main floor with a delightful view of a beautiful green expanse...with Oodles of natural sunlight you can sit and take a moment to Release the day~s events and relax. Sliders to a 12' x 10' Deck for Warm Summer Evenings and Fun Barbeques. Large Master Bedroom with en suite full bath, View of Open Green Common Area. 2 more Bedrooms and Full Hall bath with a Skylight complete the 2nd level. Lower Level Family Room with powder room and Sliders to Walk-out to Yard~..Huge Common Area right at your Disposal. Lower Level Laundry Room with Workbench and Ample Storage area as well. A Great Home to Rent! Must use Listing Agent~s Application and Lease from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.natural sunlight you can sit and take a moment to Release the days events and relax. Sliders to a 12' x 10' Deck for o Large Master, en suite full bath With View of Open Back Common Area. 2 more Bedrooms and Hall bath complete the 2nd level. Lower Level Family Room with Walk-out to Large Yard.~..Huge Common Area right at your Disposal. Lower Level Laundry Room with Workbench and Ample Storage area as well. A Great Home to Rent! Must use Listing Agent~s Application and Lease from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.