10879 SANDRINGHAM RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10879 SANDRINGHAM RD

10879 Sandringham Road · No Longer Available
Location

10879 Sandringham Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Colonial offers 4 spacious Bdrms, 2.5 Ba, and Garage parking (even extended for storage). Sited on one of Springdale's most sought-after court locations - Sandringham - which is surrounded by watershed trees! Modern Kitchen, w/stainless appliances-corian counters-hardwood flrs, opens to Dining Rm. Huge Family Rm, conveniently off Kitchen, features a Fireplace and 3-panel French Door to a large Deck - overlooking trees. Lower level - More Space for everyday enjoyment - another Family Rm/Recreation Rm - approx. 24' x 20' with carpet flooring. (House is available immediately for RENT; NO pets allowed; No smoking allowed; Vouchers not considered; Deposit of 1 Month's rent required) Applicants will be screened.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD have any available units?
10879 SANDRINGHAM RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD have?
Some of 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD currently offering any rent specials?
10879 SANDRINGHAM RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD pet-friendly?
No, 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD offer parking?
Yes, 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD does offer parking.
Does 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD have a pool?
No, 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD does not have a pool.
Does 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD have accessible units?
No, 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10879 SANDRINGHAM RD has units with dishwashers.
