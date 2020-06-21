10879 SANDRINGHAM RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Colonial offers 4 spacious Bdrms, 2.5 Ba, and Garage parking (even extended for storage). Sited on one of Springdale's most sought-after court locations - Sandringham - which is surrounded by watershed trees! Modern Kitchen, w/stainless appliances-corian counters-hardwood flrs, opens to Dining Rm. Huge Family Rm, conveniently off Kitchen, features a Fireplace and 3-panel French Door to a large Deck - overlooking trees. Lower level - More Space for everyday enjoyment - another Family Rm/Recreation Rm - approx. 24' x 20' with carpet flooring. (House is available immediately for RENT; NO pets allowed; No smoking allowed; Vouchers not considered; Deposit of 1 Month's rent required) Applicants will be screened.