All apartments in Cloverly
Find more places like 9 FIELDSTONE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cloverly, MD
/
9 FIELDSTONE COURT
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

9 FIELDSTONE COURT

9 Fieldstone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cloverly
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

9 Fieldstone Court, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great end unit. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Addl room/den in basement. Newly painted, new stove. No pets. Renters' insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 FIELDSTONE COURT have any available units?
9 FIELDSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 9 FIELDSTONE COURT have?
Some of 9 FIELDSTONE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 FIELDSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9 FIELDSTONE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 FIELDSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9 FIELDSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 9 FIELDSTONE COURT offer parking?
No, 9 FIELDSTONE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9 FIELDSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 FIELDSTONE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 FIELDSTONE COURT have a pool?
No, 9 FIELDSTONE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9 FIELDSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9 FIELDSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9 FIELDSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 FIELDSTONE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 FIELDSTONE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 FIELDSTONE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cloverly 3 BedroomsCloverly Apartments with Balcony
Cloverly Apartments with Parking
Cloverly Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDLake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD
Ilchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University