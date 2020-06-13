Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

411 Apartments for rent in Cloverly, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2966 sqft
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.

1 Unit Available
1269 WINDMILL LANE
1269 Windmill Lane, Cloverly, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1138 sqft
FIRST LEVEL FOR RENT ONLY! 3 bedroom 2 full baths available immediately. Hardwood floors throughout home, SS appliances, granite kitchen countertops, amazing deck, great big beautiful backyard with available shed.
1 Unit Available
2610 Sherview Ln
2610 Sherview Lane, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2903 sqft
2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll

1 Unit Available
6 Avonshire Ct
6 Avonshire Court, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
6 Avonshire Ct Available 07/31/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Silver Spring! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath townhouse in Silver Spring! Main level features beautiful hardwood and custom tiled flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room open

1 Unit Available
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT
15108 Cider Wood Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2560 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels,
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
34 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Wheaton-Glenmont
39 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
4 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,408
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,546
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,456
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1138 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,515
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
14 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
22 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cloverly, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cloverly renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

