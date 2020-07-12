473 Apartments for rent in Cloverly, MD with parking
1 of 4
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 32
1 of 26
1 of 66
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 52
1 of 39
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 28
1 of 55
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 27
Did you know that Cloverly is technically in Silver Spring, MD? Did you also know that an actual silver spring started it all? In 1840, a man named Francis Preston Blair discovered a spring flecked with mica, and he bought most of the land around it. From this land, the Silver Spring and Cloverly land was developed. How's that for a literal town name!
Cloverly is really a part of Silver Spring, MD, which is a suburban area of Washington D.C. Many people live in Cloverly to commute, but there's also plenty going on in Cloverly itself, and many people move there for reasons other than ease of commuting. Located on the Intercounty Connector, Cloverly is an easy place to get to and from, with only a half hour drive to Washington D.C., and an even shorter one to nearby Columbia, MD. Want lovely suburban Maryland living with a dose of big city nearby? Then grab your bags, come to Cloverly, and start your search for an apt for rent! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cloverly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.