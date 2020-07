Amenities

granite counters garage hot tub oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stately four-level home backing to Hampshire Greens GC. From the two-story foyer & family room to the gourmet kitchen to the master retreat with a spa-like bathroom, this home is sure to impress. The chef-inspired kitchen features granite counters,breakfast bar & dual ovens is adjacent to a light-filled breakfast room w/ sweeping golf course views. Fully-finished LL includes a wet bar.