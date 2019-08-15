All apartments in Clinton
9400 Small Dr

9400 Small Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9400 Small Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well-kept Brick SFH with Huge Yard in Clinton - Property Id: 98455

Beautiful brick single family home in Clinton with lots of upgrades and a unique floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout w/ceramic tile in basement. Spacious kitchen w/beautiful counters, SS appliances, & tall cabinets. Baths are nicely done as well. Finished basement houses laundry room w/storage. Close to AAFB and easy commute into DC and VA. This house was loved and shows that the homeowner takes pride in the upkeep and the tenant we accept will do the same!

This property will rent fast! Don't miss out! Call today to schedule your private tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98455p
Property Id 98455

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Small Dr have any available units?
9400 Small Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 9400 Small Dr have?
Some of 9400 Small Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Small Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Small Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Small Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9400 Small Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 9400 Small Dr offer parking?
No, 9400 Small Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9400 Small Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 Small Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Small Dr have a pool?
No, 9400 Small Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9400 Small Dr have accessible units?
No, 9400 Small Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Small Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 Small Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Small Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 Small Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
