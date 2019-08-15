9400 Small Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well-kept Brick SFH with Huge Yard in Clinton - Property Id: 98455



Beautiful brick single family home in Clinton with lots of upgrades and a unique floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout w/ceramic tile in basement. Spacious kitchen w/beautiful counters, SS appliances, & tall cabinets. Baths are nicely done as well. Finished basement houses laundry room w/storage. Close to AAFB and easy commute into DC and VA. This house was loved and shows that the homeowner takes pride in the upkeep and the tenant we accept will do the same!



Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98455p

No Pets Allowed



