Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
9008 GREENFIELD LANE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

9008 GREENFIELD LANE

9008 Greenfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9008 Greenfield Lane, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for move-in! This single family home has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned, and features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bathrooms have been updated, and the upper level has beautiful hardwood floors. The lower level features a huge rec room with a wood-burning fireplace, a 4th bedroom, a full bathroom, and a large laundry/storage room. There is a large back deck off of the kitchen, and the back yard is fully fenced and includes a storage shed. The minimum income required to rent this property is $72,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and the minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 GREENFIELD LANE have any available units?
9008 GREENFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 9008 GREENFIELD LANE have?
Some of 9008 GREENFIELD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 GREENFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9008 GREENFIELD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 GREENFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9008 GREENFIELD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 9008 GREENFIELD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9008 GREENFIELD LANE offers parking.
Does 9008 GREENFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9008 GREENFIELD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 GREENFIELD LANE have a pool?
No, 9008 GREENFIELD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9008 GREENFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 9008 GREENFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 GREENFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9008 GREENFIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9008 GREENFIELD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9008 GREENFIELD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

